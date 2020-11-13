Ghana: Press highlights state burial for late Ex-President Rawlings, others

The announcement of a state burial for the late former President Jerry John Rawlings and the victory of the Black Stars over the Sudanese national football team are some of the trending stories in the Ghanaian press on Friday.The Graphic reports that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced a state burial for the late former President Jerry John Rawlings who died on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

The President, made the announcement when the family of the late president formally informed him of the passing of Mr Rawlings at the Jubilee House in Accra, Thursday evening.

In a very sombre mood, President Akufo-Addo said a state burial for the former president was befitting since he was not an “ordinary Ghanaian”.

Nonetheless, he said the wishes of the family would be respected even as the country mourned and prepared to bury Mr. Rawlings.

“I am extremely disturbed and saddened by his passage. He was not an ordinary Ghanaian…and therefore his passage has to be a matter for the Ghanaian nation,” the President said.

The newspaper says that Skipper Andre Ayew scored a stunning brace to lead Ghana to a 2-0 victory over Sudan in match day three of 2021 AFCON qualifier at the Cape Coast stadium.

After a relatively quiet opening 15 minutes, the Black Stars skipper marked his 91st international appearance with a delightful free-kick to put the home team ahead.

The visitors came close to restoring parity a few minutes later through Mohamed Abdel Rahman, but the striker’s shot flew just wide of the left post.

On the stroke of half time, Andre Ayew headed home from Samuel Owusu’s cross but the goal was ruled out for an apparent infringement in the build-up.

The Graphic reports that the Parliament has described as a monumental loss, the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Rawlings died on Thursday morning at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after a short illness, at the age of 73.

A statement issued by the Parliament’s Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo, said Speaker, Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye and the entire Parliament “learnt with utmost sadness”, the passing of the former president.

“President Rawlings was the first President of the Fourth Republic. He was a great Statesman who devotedly spoke against corruption in all its forms. His contribution to our current democratic dispensation cannot be glossed over.

“His frequent appearances at functions in Parliament were always occasioned with warm exchanges between him and the Speaker, Leaders and Members from both sides of the House. His last public appearance was at the funeral rites of his late mother, Madam Victoria Agbotui, about two weeks ago at which event he looked his usual hale and hearty self.

The Times says that the Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), Mr. Ekow Afedzie, has called on Ghanaians to invest in companies listed on the exchange.

He said the only way for the economy to develop was for Ghanaians to invest in risk assets such as equities than treasury bills.

Speaking at the launch of the 30th anniversary celebration of the GSE in Accra yesterday, Mr. Afedzie said the returns on equities were better than treasury bills, if the equities performed well.

The 30th anniversary of the GSE established in 1989 is on the theme “30 Years of Ghana Stock Exchange and National Development.”

He said some Ghanaians were risk averse and were interested in treasury bills instead of buying equities.