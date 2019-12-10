Ghana: Press highlights striking teachers demands, arrest of suspects

Published on 10.12.2019 at 11h21 by APA News

The demands of the striking teachers and the arrest of one more person in

connection with the shooting in Mankessim, a community in the Central

Region of Ghana dominate the headlines of Ghanaian newspapers on Tuesday.The Ghanaian Times and Daily Graphic both reported the strike action by

teachers at the pre-tertiary level of education in Ghana.

The Ghanaian Times said there was no activity in the various public schools they

visited as teachers had embarked on strike.

The Daily Graphic, however, said some teachers reported for duty at the

second cycle schools despite the strike action.

The strike, declared by three teachers unions, Ghana National Association of

Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and

Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), was to protest the non payment arrears

allowances for the teachers since 2015.

In another development, the police in Central Region have arrested one more

suspect in connection with a shooting incident at Mankessim, a nodal town in the

Central Region, which led to the death of two persons during the installation

ceremony of a new Paramount Queen by a chieftaincy faction.

The Ghanaian Times reports that the arrest brings the number of suspects to six,

who are assisting the police in their investigations.