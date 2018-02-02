Ghana: Press highlights suspension of regional minister

The Ghanaian press highlights the suspension of the Upper West Regional Minister on Friday.The Daily Graphic and others write that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has suspended Alhaji Sulemana Alhassan, Upper West Regional Minister, with immediate effect to allow investigation into allegations that he has been supporting the activities of some vigilante groups in New Patriotic Party (NPP) in his region.

A statement from the Communications Director of the President, Mr. Eugene Arhin, published by the newspapers said he would be on suspension until investigations into an attack on the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) office in the region last Wednesday by some suspected aggrieved members of his party.

The Minister is reported to have ordered for the release of some people arrested in connection with the attacks on the office last Wednesday owing to the fact that they were members of his party.

The newspapers said the move is to affirm the fact that the leadership of the country uphold the rule of law and ensure that legal processes are not interrupted by any group of persons.

The Ghanaian Times for its part, said the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to file a case against the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), for misrepresentations in a report released after investigation into the issuance of a US$2.5 billion bond.