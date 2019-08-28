Ghana: Press highlights war against crime in northern region

The Ghanaian press on Wednesday focuses on the announcement by the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to fight criminal activities in the area.The Ghanaian Times reports that the Regional Minister, Mr. Salifu Saeed, who made this known, said the REGSEC was going out to flush out all forms of criminal acts in the area.

He noted that the REGSEC has begun full deployment of combined police and military teams to hot spots in the region on 24-hour surveillance to help stem the wave of crimes emanating from the region.

He assured residents in the area of their safety during the exercise and urged them to volunteer information that could lead to the arrest of people suspected to be indulging in nefarious activities.

The Daily Graphic, for its part, says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is in Japan to participate in the International Conference on African Development that opens on Wednesday.

The Ghanaian leader is expected to make a statement at the meeting.

The Goldstreet Business, on the other hand, said that the data it obtained from the Registrar General’s Department in Accra indicates that there has been a rise in the registration of businesses in the first half of 2019.

So far, the department has registered 22,187 for the half year as against 21,799 during the same period last year.

The B&FT said a Professor of Economics at the University of Ghana, Prof. Peter Quartey, has impressed upon government to as a matter of urgency, privatise some of the state owned enterprises (SOEs) to help it maximise profits from them.