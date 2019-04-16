Ghana press spotlights moves to contain floods

The Ghanaian press on Tuesday focuses on a $150 million project aimed at enhancing sanitation and combating floods.The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Ms. Cecilia Dapaah, who made this known, said the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project (GAMA-SWP) was a World Bank project, currently being implemented to provide sanitation facilities and improve the livelihoods of residents in Accra.

The Ghanaian Times reports that part of the amount would be used to clean choked gutters and drains in the country to help minimise the effects of flooding.

According to the minister, the negative attitude of people towards the environment was having a toll on national resources owing to the huge financial investments in cleaning the environment.

“If we have not put rubbish in these drains and gutters, we could not have spent so much money which could have been put into other uses,” she said.

In addition to the drains, some 4,000 waster bins would be distributed in Accra to help collect refuse to help rid the city of indiscriminate dumping of refuse.