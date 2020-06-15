Ghana: Press zooms in on admission of Health Minister for coronavirus infection, others

The admission of the Minister of Health in hospital for coronavirus infection and the reopening of tertiary institutions for final year students today to complete their semester work and exit examination are some of the leading stories in Ghanaian newspapers on Monday.The Graphic reports that the Minister of Health, Mr. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, is on admission at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), receiving treatment for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who confirmed this in his 11th Update on measures Taken Against the COVID-19, said the 64-year-old minister, who was admitted last Tuesday, was in stable condition.

“Let us also wish our hardworking Minister of Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, MP for Dormaa Central, a speedy recovery from the virus, which he contracted in the line of duty and is in stable condition,” the President said as he concluded his address yesterday.

The newspaper also reports that Ghana’s Covid-19 case count has increased by 542 more positive cases, bringing the number of confirmed cases to a total of 11,964 with 4,258 recoveries.

The total number of active cases currently stands at 7,652 with 54 deaths.

The report explained that during President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo 11th address to the nation on Sunday, June 14, 2020, he said 13 people were critically ill, while three others were on ventilators.

He added that it is important to follow through the efforts made to control the spread of the virus and that people should adhere to the health protocols.

“This is how we can prevent our health care services and our heroic healthcare workers from being overwhelmed due to an increase in demand for hospital,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The Times reports that final year students of tertiary institutions are expected back in school today to complete their semester work and exit examination after staying home for weeks as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This is in compliance with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s directive in his last televised address to the nation on May 31, during which he announced the phase opening of schools.

As part of safety measures, the government, through the military, on Saturday deployed quantities of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) in readiness of their return.

The newspaper also said that the owner of Division One League (DOL) side Techiman City FC, Charles Kwadwo Ntim, has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to immediately hold an extra ordinary congress so they can clean the statutes governing football in the country – before the game is brought back.

According to him, this is the only way sanity can be brought back into the game when the government and the FA finally decide to return it from the COVID-19 break.

The GFA has set June 30 to decide on the next step to take regarding return of the game.

The Times also reports that the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs. Jean Mensa, has said that there are names of more than one million dead people still on the country’s electoral roll.

This, according to her, could create room for manipulation, as a result, all the necessary steps must be taken to ensure that names that were not supposed to be on the register were removed.

Mrs. Mensa disclosed this to the leadership of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) at a public forum last week Friday in Accra.

The forum was organised by the TUC in collaboration with Friedrich Ebert Foundation, a non-governmental organisations.