Ghana: Press zooms in on ban on importation of accident vehicles

The Ghanaian press on Friday zooms in on the ban on the importation of accident vehicles into the country by the Parliament.The Ghanaian Times, Daily Guide, Crusading Guide, The Chronicle and the Daily Graphic gave prominence to the story with Graphic reporting that the Parliament on Thursday passed the Customs Amendment Bill, 2020 that bans the importation of accident and salvaged motor vehicles into the country.

According to the newspaper, the act amends the Custom Act, 2015(Act 891) which bans vehicles wrecked, destroyed or those physically damaged by collision, fire, water or other occurrences as well as vehicles that are over 10 years of age.

The Ghanaian Times reports that fuel prices are likely to go down next week, following the downward trend of crude oil prices at the world market.

The newspaper also said that the Speaker of the Parliament has urged legislators to avoid handshake in Parliament as a result of the coronavirus scare.