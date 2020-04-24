Ghana: Press zooms in on fear of food shortage, wearing of nose mask

The fear of food shortage, impounding of motorcycles by the police and enforcement of wearing of nose mask by some regional ministers dominate the headlines of Ghanaian newspapers on Friday.The Ghanaian Times reports that the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has dismissed fears about potential food shortage in the country as a result of the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

According to the minister, Ghana has enough food to feed the population owing to the success of the planting food and jobs programme implemented by the government three years ago. Dr. Akoto, however, attributed recent increase in the prices of food to the partial lockdown introduced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to contain the spread of the Covid-19 disease in some parts of the country.

The newspaper also reported that the police in Accra have impounded 130 motorcycles for breaching the social distancing order meant to control the spread of the coronavirus in the country. The operation was conducted in such suburbs as Kinbu, Tudu, Nkrumah Interchange, UTC and Ministries where they ply their business.

It quoted the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Fredrick Adu Anim, as saying that some of the riders, who were soliciting passengers on the road side were arrested and they would be screened and processed for court action.

The Daily Graphic, on the other hand, reported that Greater and Ashanti Regions have begun implementing the directive for people to wear nose masks in public as the government steps up effort to contain the spread of the Covid-19 disease.

It added that the two regions, which have the highest confirmed cases of the deadly virus, have made it mandatory for all people who commute within the regions to put on nose masks.