Ghana: Press zooms in on nationwide power shutdown on Sunday, others

The explanation for the nationwide power shutdown that occurred on Sunday by the Ghana Grid Company Limited and the delivery of the State of the Nation Address by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in Parliament on Tuesday are some of the trending stories in the Ghanaian press on Monday.The Graphic reports that the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has explained that the nationwide power shutdown that occurred on Sunday, March 7, 2021, was due to a challenge in the power system.

The company in a statement said its technical team is currently working to restore power supply to all Bulk supply Points (BSPs) in the country.

It also explained that the company “is also working to ascertain the reasons behind the total system shutdown and will update the relevant stakeholders in due course.”

There was a nationwide power shutdown on Sunday afternoon at about 2:10. Many people took to the social media to react to the unannounced power shutdown. Power has since been restored in many parts of the country following GRIDCo’s statement.

The newspaper says that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in honouring a constitutional obligation, will deliver a State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

Though he delivered a SONA last January 5, to end his first term, Tuesday’s address will signify the start of his second term, having won the presidential election held on December 7, 2020.

The SONA will also be the first of the Eighth Parliament.

A correspondence from the Public Affairs Unit of Parliament, who confirmed the event said the time had changed to 2p.m. on March 9.

“This change has been necessitated by the Business of the House for the week,” the notice said.

The notice also indicated that the event would be held under the observance and compliance of all the COVID-19 protocols, thus only invited guests would be admitted.

The event will be held at the Dome within the precincts of Parliament in accordance to the COVID-19 protocols. Also, in observing the protocols, the event will be strictly by invitation and only accredited media will be allowed to cover in person.

The Graphic also reports that the Minority caucus in Parliament has reaffirmed its commitment to hold the Akufo-Addo-led government accountable for its stewardship to Ghanaians.

“We expressly reaffirm our resolve to hold the Akufo-Addo government to account over the coming days, months and years for their stewardship to the Ghanaian people. This is nonnegotiable,” a press statement signed by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has said.

The group further gave the assurance that it will do well not to disappoint the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the future, adding that they have never been sold.

“The Leadership and entire Parliamentary caucus of the NDC wish to reiterate our commitment to the cause of the great National Democratic Congress. You may be disappointed in this outcome but we will not disappoint or let you down in the future. The Caucus has never been and would never be for sale. We categorically deny all allegations of influence or favour as a consideration for the approvals in the House”, he said.

The caucus has come under criticism following the approval of President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo’s nominees for ministerial appointments on Thursday.

The National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi was the first to attack the leadership of the minority as well as the Speaker, Alban Bagbin of betraying the party.

Specifically naming the Minority Leader and the Tamale South Member of Parliament (MP), Mr. Haruna Iddrisu, and the Minority Chief Whip and MP for Asawase , Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Mr Sammy Gyamfi said the duo “brazenly defied the leadership of the party and betrayed the collective good for their selfish interest.”

But in the statement, Mr Iddrisu called for the forgiveness of supporters and the grassroots of the party over their failure to reject some Ministers-designate who appeared before the appointments committee.

The Times says that the British Airways has reversed its decision to move Accra-London route from Heathrow to Gatwick.

According to Aviation Ghana, the decision comes on the back of lots of negotiations between the government and officials of the British Airways.

British Airways had planned to commence the Accra-London route to Gatwick from this month.

But this decision means passengers on the Accra-London route will now land at their original destination that is Heathrow.

The government earlier threatened to take action against British Airways.

The government had earlier given its strongest indication of taking reciprocal action against British Airways if it goes ahead with its planned switch of route from Heathrow Airport to Gatwick Airport.