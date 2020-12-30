Ghana: Press zooms in on NDC’s declaration to challenge result of December 7 polls, others

The official declaration of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to go to court to challenge the declaration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the President-elect by the Electoral Commission (EC) after the December 7, 2020 presidential election is the leading story in Ghanaian press on Wednesday.The Graphic reports that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially declared its intention to go to court to challenge the declaration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the President-elect by the Electoral Commission (EC) after the December 7, 2020 presidential election.

A statement issued on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, and signed by the General Secretary of the NDC, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, stated that the party arrived at the decision following a National Executive Committee meeting today

“The NEC declared that the NDC will contest the results of the rigged election in the Supreme Court and other appropriate fora,” it stated.

In addition, the party will continue all legitimate actions including protests to press home its demands for the government of President Akufo-Addo to enforce the rule of law,” it said

It is not clear when the NDC will file its petition challenging the declaration by the EC, although some members of the party had indicated that it will be filed by Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

The newspaper says that President Akufo-Addo will today, Wednesday, 30th December 2020, meet cabinet to decide on the possible reopening of schools in January, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has disclosed.

According to him, the government has been in discussions with various stakeholders within the sector to come up with a comprehensive and detailed plan on the reopening of schools and hence, the President’s meeting with his cabinet is to finalize and provide a way forward.

In a twitter post on Tuesday 29th December 2020, the Minister disclosed that “President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo prepares to meet cabinet tomorrow for a decision on the possible reopening of schools in January. Key on his agenda will be to examine the proposals for assuring the safety of our children, should schools reopen.”

With sections of the public raising concerns as to a potential spike in our COVID numbers should schools resume, the Minister assured that so far, government’s management of the pandemic has been excellent and it will take a decision that will be in the best interest of the country.

“These decisions are not made lightly. But so far, all his COVID management decisions have been spot on. Fingers crossed, he will make the best decision in the interest of our children and our schools,” he added.

The Graphic also reports that the activities of sand winners in the Teacher Mante area of the Eastern Region in relation to the gathering and carrying away of parts of the solid earth such as sand and gravel as raw material for construction of roads and buildings is becoming a nuisance in the area.

Apart from degrading the lands in the area, the activities of the sand winners have been disturbing the Teacher Mante community in the form of destruction of the road in the centre of town as well as the spread of dust in the centre of town.

This has resulted in the Teacher Mante community preventing sand haulage trucks from using the main road in the centre of the town.

However, the haulage trucks have resorted to the creation of a new road which runs through the property of Chinese investor, Brother Li Limited, which has initiated a US$20 million One District One Factory (1D1F) project in the area.

In order to build the industrial zone on the 24-acre land, Brother Li fenced the land.

However, the sand haulage truck drivers and the contractor winning sand in the area recently created a road through the 24-acre land leased to the Chinese investor for the construction of 10 different factories in the area.

The factories are going to be in the area of furniture, car accessories, vegetables, construction materials and many others.