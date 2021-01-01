Ghana: Press zooms in on new trade agreement between Ghana, UK

The new trade agreement between Ghana and the United Kingdom after the UK completed its separation from the European Union on December 31, 2020 is one of the leading stories in the Ghanaian press on Friday.The Graphic reports that Ghana and the United Kingdom (UK) have reached a consensus on the main elements of a new trade agreement after the UK completed its separation from the European Union (EU) on December 31, 2020.

This is to provide the basis to replicate the effects of the existing trade relationship between Ghana and the UK, a relationship which is underpinned by strong people to people connections and has driving economic growth, created jobs, and inspired creativity and innovation in both countries.

Ghana’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr. Alan Kyerematen and the UK Secretary of State for International Trade, Rt Hon Liz Truss met via video conference on Thursday, December 31, 2020 and issued a joint ministerial statement on a continuity trade agreement.

A new era has begun for the United Kingdom after it completed its formal separation from the European Union.

The UK stopped following EU rules at 23:00 GMT on December 31, 2020, as replacement arrangements for travel, trade, immigration and security co-operation came into force.

The newspaper says that the Parliament of Ghana has announced a programme outlining activities to dissolve the 7th Parliament and inaugurate the 8th, as well as inaugurate President elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The activities are strictly by invitation, according to a press release issued by Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo.

According to the release, the current 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana will stand dissolved at midnight of January 6, 2021.

Before then, however, President Akufo-Addo will deliver the final State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, 5th January, at 10am before the House.

Then “At 12:01am on 7th January, the Elected Members of the 8th Parliament will convene in the Chamber of Parliament to elect a Speaker and Two Deputy Speakers, in accordance with Articles 95, 96 and 100(2) of the 1992 Constitution, after which the elected Members of the 8th Parliament will be sworn in by the Speaker at the Chamber of Parliament as per Article 100(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

“The President elect will then be sworn in before the 8th Parliament in accordance with Article 57(3) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

“The media and the general public are to note that attendance of these events are strictly by invitation. All COVID-19 safety and prevention protocols will be strictly adhered to”, the press release cautioned.

The Graphic also reports that the Ministry of Roads & Highways has announced that it has signed a contract with Portuguese conglomerate Mota-Engil, Engenharia E Constructao Africa S. A for the design and construction of the Accra-Tema Motorway and Extensions Project.

A press release signed by the Minister of Roads & Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah said the contract was signed on December 16, 2020, after the approval of the Public Procurement Authority and the Central Tender Review Board.

The release added that “Actual construction works will commence soon after the detailed design has been approved and relocation of services are completed.”

As part of the contract, the release said the existing 19.5kilometre motorway is to be reconstructed and expanded into a two-lane dual carriageway for the freeway and a three-lane dual carriageway for the urban highway. The freeway will remain concrete surfacing whilst the urban highway will be in asphaltic concrete with paved shoulders.

The Portuguese construction company is also tasked with reconstructing the Apenkwa interchange, rehabilitating the Achimota Interchange and constructing 14 new pedestrian footbridges.