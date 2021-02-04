Ghana: Press zooms in on re-election of President Akufo-Addo as ECOWAS chairman, others

The re-election of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for a second term as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS dominates the headlines of Ghanaian press on Thursday.The Graphic reports that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been re-elected for a second term as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Heads of States of the Authority at its extraordinary session held on February 2, 2021, via Videoconference decided by general consensus that President Akufo-Addo will continue as ECOWAS Chairman for one more year.

An ECOWAS communique issued at the end of the conference said President Akufo-Addo would oversee the implementation of institutional reforms relating to enhanced financial management and internal control of the Institution.

“To this end, the Authority calls on H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa AkufoAddo, President of the Republic of Ghana, with the support of the Ministerial Ad hoc Committee on Institutional Reform, to lead reflection on the issue. A Report on this point will be submitted to the Ordinary Session of the Authority to be held in June 2021. To that effect, a general consensus emerged from the Heads of State and Government that H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo continue for a second term as Chair of the ECOWAS Authority to oversee the implementation of the Reform,” the communique stated.

“The Heads of State and Government express sincere appreciation to H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, for his leadership in steering the affairs of the Community”.

The newspaper says that the Ministry of Finance has released about GH¢1.2 billion as part payment for COVID-19 relief covering the free electricity and water supplied to Ghanaians to help them comply with the safety protocols.

The free electricity and water are part of the many social interventions rolled out by government to cushion Ghanaians against the hardships imposed by COVID-19, such as the loss of income.

To ensure that many Ghanaians do not suffer disconnection because of their inability to settle their electricity bills in the midst of the pandemic, ECG has received at least GH¢1 billion as part payment for the free power it supplied to the public.

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), on the other hand, has received about GH¢180 million for providing free water to the general public since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the region.

Sources at the Ministry of Finance said the Minister-designate for Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, had budgeted GH¢1.8 billion for the provision of free electricity and water.

This means that the Ministry of Finance has to find a balance of more than GH¢632 million if the budgeted amount tallies with the final invoices to be raised by the two utility service providers.

The Graphic also reports that the police have arrested 24 people at various points in the Greater Accra Region for allegedly flouting the Presidential directive on the closure of pubs, night clubs, drinking spots and bars as part of measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

This follows increased patrols around such facilities, including beaches in the region, to enforce the restrictions on social activities.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, disclosed this to the Daily Graphic in Accra yesterday.

She said the ongoing operation, which started last Monday, had so far been carried out in areas such as Osu, James Town, Kokrobite, Madina, La, Tesano, Odorkor and Korle Bu.

Those arrested included Heliwan Bilal, the Manager of the Shisha Lounge Night Club at Osu, which was opened and crowded with more than 50 patrons.

The Times says that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has urged all Match Commissioners (MCs) to ensure that Club Safety and Security Officers (CSSO) outline their plans for executing all the COVID-19 match-day protocols.

In a circular sent to all Match Commissioners in the Premier, Division One and Women’s League leagues by the GFA, it urged them to ensure that the Club Safety and Security Officers were identified at the Pre Match Technical (Coordinators) meeting.

According to the circular, they must inform the meeting of the exact plans put in place to ensure the GFA COVID-19 match-day protocols.

It added that all home clubs must not exceed 20 percent of the capacity of each stand of the park/stadium, with no gathering at one stand.

According to the circular, Match Commissioners must insist that home clubs provide stewards to work with the CSSOs to ensure that fans comply strictly with the wearing of marks; social distancing by leaving two spaces in between two spectators.

It said home clubs who fail to comply with the directives would bear the consequences, firstly on the club and then on the entire football industry losing the permission to play football.