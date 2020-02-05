Ghana raises $3bn Eurobond – Report

The Government of Ghana has successfully raised $3 billion Eurobond for the year 2020, APA has learnt here.This follows a successful roadshow to raise bond from the international investors and that it was reportedly over-subscribed.

The Daily Graphic reports quoted government sources as saying that the bond, which was issued in the United Kingdom was oversubscribed and that the delegation led by the Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, accepted the $3 billion in line with the country’s budget for the year.

The bond has repayment periods of between six years and 40 years, and it is expected to be the one that has the longest repayment period.