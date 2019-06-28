Ghana raked in $463.6m revenue from oil in 2nd half of 2018 – Parliament

Ghana earned $463.5 million from oil between January and June 2018, the report of the Finance Committee of the Parliament said.The report, presented to Parliament said that the figure came from interests, royalties, additional participating interest, surface rentals, corporate tax and interest incomes.

According to the report, the beneficiary agencies include the Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC), the Annual Budget Funding Amount, the Ghana Stabilisation Fund and the Heritage Fund.

The report, published by the Ghanaian Times on Friday, was approved and adopted by Parliament on Thursday.