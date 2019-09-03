Ghana rakes in $2.8bn in non-traditional exports in 2018

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) has said that the value of Ghana’s non-traditional exports has increased from the US$2.6 billion recorded in 2017 to US$2.8 billion in 2018.The growth was due mainly to the increase in the export of cashew, which grew by 43.84%, following increase in demand from Vietnam and increased yield of quality nuts among other factors.

The non-traditional export sector consists of three sub-sectors, including agriculture, processed/semi processed and industrial art and craft products.

Although total exports attained an annual average growth of 4.30% over the past 5 years, there was a dip from 2014 through to 2016.

However, the value picked up in 2017 where total exports reached US$2.6 billion. This inched up by 10 percent in 2018.

The main driver of this growth, which is cashew recorded 262 million dollars as export value for 2018.