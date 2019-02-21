Ghana rakes in $3bn in foreign remittances

Ghana recorded $3 billion as cash inflows into the country as remittances from citizens resident abroad in 2018.The Director of Diaspora Affairs Office at the Presidency, Mr. Akwasi Awua Ababio, who disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times, noted that the cash inflow from remittances was more than revenue generated from traditional exports like gold and cocoa among others.

Speaking at the opening of migrant remittances in Accra, Ababio said that well structured policy to streamline inflow of remittances would enable the country to reap maximum benefits, adding that total remittances sometimes were more than aid inflows into the country.

The meeting was organised by the International Organisation of Migration (IOM) in collaboration with development partners.

The Head of European Union (EU) delegation on migration, Ambassador Diana Acconia, lauded Ghana for creating a Diaspora Affairs Unit at the Presidency as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to bring nationals together.