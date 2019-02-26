Ghana: Rawlings congratulates ex-President Mahama

Former Ghanaian President Jerry John Rawlings has commended his compatriot, former President John dramanin Mahama for emerging the presidential candidate of the party he founded.He also commended six other contestants, who altogether polled 4.77 percent of the votes cast in the Saturday’s historic National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primary.

It was the first time the party had decentralised the election of a standard bearer for the party, as opposed to the normal three-day convention used for the same purpose.

A statement from the office of Mr. Rawlings signed by Mr. Kobina Andoh Amoakwa, noted that the former President urged the rank and file of the party to unite for victory in 2020, looking at the fact that the party has 21 months to organise themselves for ‘battle’.

He charged all supporters, executive and the presidential candidate to be guided by the core principles of the party in a bid to carve a positive image for it.