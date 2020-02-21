Ghana: Reactions trail boycott of President’s state of nation’s address by opposition

The boycott of the State of the Nation address of President Nana Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo by the minority members in the Ghanaian Parliament on Thursday has continued to generate many reactions from Ghanaians and diplomats.APA reports that the minority members in Parliament staged a walkout before President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered his address.

Reacting to the walkout, Ghana’s Minister of Communications, Ms. Ursla Owusu Akufo, said on Friday that the walkout by the opposition signified their loss in the December 7 general elections.

The German Ambassador in Ghana, who was shocked at the development, twittered that the NDC legislators were leaving the floor of the Parliament.

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, had told journalists that they took the decision due to the failure of the government to implement the recommendations made by the Emile Short Commission on the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence, alleged interference in the activities of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the compilation of a new voters’ register and the perceived attack of businesses owned by the NDC members.

“Since becoming president of our Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has conducted the affairs of state with the kind of tyranny, despotism and authoritarianism that frightens many objective observers. We have in the face of extreme provocation exercised restraint and urged the president to depart from his perilous path that puts the democracy of our country at great risk,” he said.

“Sadly, matters are totally out of control. The democracy we all toiled and sacrificed to establish is now threatened by the highhandedness of President Akufo-Addo. The man, who in opposition styled himself as a champion democrat, has turned out to be a nightmare and an existential threat to our fledgling democracy. We continue to witness heightened impunity from officialdom,” Haruna Iddrisu said.

He further defended the boycott of the State of the Nation Address, insisting that it was to resist “the fascist and authoritarian tendencies” of the Akufo-Addo’s government.