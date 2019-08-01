Ghana: Reactions trail suspension of electricity concession deal

Published on 01.08.2019 at 17h21 by APA News

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has been given the mandate to

reclaim its role as the power distributor in the southern part of the country,

following the suspension of the Concession Agreement signed

between the ECG and the Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana Limited.The concession agreement, which came into force on March 1, 2019, under the

guidance of the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) Ghana, to allow the PDS

to run the assets for a period of 20 years.

It was expected that the PDS will manage and operate the assets of the ECG, while

the ECG was given the license to operate as a bulk energy trader.

The Ghanaian Government has announced the suspension, following security issues

raised by the PDS before taking over the operational assets of the ECG.

In a statement by the Information Ministry and signed by Kojo Oppong Nkrumah,

Minister of information on Tuesday said: “The Government of Ghana through the

Ministry of Finance and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Ltd. has suspended

the concession agreement with the Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana Limited

with immediate effect.”

“The decision follows the detection of fundamental and material breaches of the PDS’

obligation in the provision of Payment Securities (Demand Guarantees) for the

transaction, which have been discovered upon further due diligence.

The Demand Guarantees were key prerequisites for the lease of assets on 1st March,

2019 to secure the assets that were transferred to the concessionaire.

“The government is conducting a full scale enquiry into the matter, and the outcome

will inform the next course of action. The government has taken steps to ensure

distribution, billing and payment services continued. The General Public and

Customers are assured that this development will not interfere with the distribution

of electricity services,” the statement said.

Reacting to the suspension, the Power Distribution Services on Wednesday,

stated that “PDS has taken note of the statement issued by the Government of

Ghana through the Ministry of Information (MoI) and Ministry of Finance (MoF),

acting on behalf of Government of Ghana (GoG) and the Electricity Company of

Ghana (ECG).”

“PDS wishes to state for the record that it has always acted and will continue to act

in good faith at all times. The PDS will go through due process by complying with the terms of the Transaction

Agreements executed between it and ECG on one hand and the GoG through

The MoF on the other hand,” said in a statement signed by its Chief Executive

Officer.

It therefore assured Ghanaians that it will not rush to put out any information until

it has been sufficiently substantiated in the interest of safeguarding the transaction

and the image of Ghana.

However, the development has attracted diverse views from the public on the

suspension of the concession agreement based on the detection of anomalies

in the documentation supporting the concession.

The Minority Member of Parliament, who is the Ranking Member of Mines and

Energy Committee, Adams Mutawakilu, said it cautioned the government against

rushing into the agreement, but it refused to listen, thereby saying his side has been

vindicated. He, however, lamented the waste of time and resources on the part of

the government.

But the Majority Member of Parliament for Adansi in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Kobina

Tahiru Mohammed, said the decision by the government was a step in the right

direction. He is of the opinion that the suspension should be sustained as the

premise for which the agreement was signed was fraudulent.

The General Secretary of the Public Utility Worker Union (PUWU), Mr. Michael

Adumatta Nyantakyi, said the union was not surprised at the suspension of the

Power Distribution Services‘ concession agreement. According to him, various

stakeholders failed to do due diligence before PDS took over from ECG.

He told Citi Fm on Thursday that, “For us, it also came as a surprise because we

least expected it, but on the other hand, we were not very surprised because looking

at the way this whole transaction was carried out through, some of us were very

certain along the line that some of these developments could come up. So it is not

very strange that we are hearing some of these things.”

It will be recalled that the Concession Agreement, which was started in 2014 by

Parliament under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration,

was opposed by the staff of the ECG. The workers through the PUWU staged

series of protests against the concession, which was promoted by the MiDA, through

the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) of the United States of America.

The workers in 2015 and 2016, staged sit down strikes to oppose the concession,

until the New Patriotic Party (NPP) came into office in January, 2017.

The new government promised to revise the terms of the concession from 25 years

to 20 years, and this delayed the transaction, which was far in an advanced stage,

until it came into force in March 2019.

Bur the staff of the PDS, who spoke to APA on conditions of anonymity, were

happy about the suspension of the concession agreement . They were of the

view that the concession should not have been signed at all, because the

concessionaire failed to meet all the requirements, but the MiDA, in its bid to meet

the conditionality for the MCC fund, did the wrong thing.

The workers are, however, hopeful that the ECG’s take over will settle the issue once

and for all, as the lease of a very strategic state asset for 20 years is dangerous.

As it stands now, the issue is still being investigated by the state security, following the

information that the company that issued the bond for the concessionaire has

suspended its staff for fraud, thereby, not being able to avow for the bond.