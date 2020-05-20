Ghana receives Madagascar’s COVID-19 herbal drug

Ghana’s Ministry of Information has announced that Ghana has received some samples of the Madagascar COVID-19 herbal remedy known as ‘Covid-Organics’.Local media reports on Wednesday said that the information, which is contained in the Ministry’s official Twitter page, stated that the country’s Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), through the Centre for Plant Medicine, has begun testing the medicine to confirm its efficacy.

The herbal remedy is produced from Artemisia, a plant with proven efficacy against malaria.

Although the World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised against using any herbal remedies for COVID-19, which have not been subjected to scientific trial to establish the efficacy and safety of the drugs, but President of Madagascar, Mr. Andry Rajoelina, has launched the herbal drug and went ahead to send some samples to many African countries for their use for treating the virus,

Nigeria has received some samples of the herbal drug from President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau, who visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Saturday. The Nigerian leader said that the drug would be sent to the country’s institutions for verification.