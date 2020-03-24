Ghana records 2 coronavirus deaths, 27 cases

Ghana’s coronavirus situation continues to worsen by the day as the country has recorded two deaths from 27 cases, APA learns Tuesday.The Ghana Health Services update as of Tuesday morning reports that a total of 521 suspected cases have been tested for COVID-19 by Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR).

Twenty-seven cases, including two deaths have been confirmed. All the 25 confirmed cases are receiving treatment in isolation centres. Among the confirmed cases, 20 are of Ghanaian nationality, majority of whom returned home from affected countries. Seven are nationals of Norway, Lebanon, China, France, UK.

In respect of contact tracing, a total of 598 contacts have been identified and are being tracked. One of the contacts developed symptoms and has been confirmed positive, while 19 people have completed the 14 days of mandatory follow up.