Ghana records 3 deaths in Covid-19 pandemic

Ghana Health Service reported Wednesday the third death related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country.The Service failed to give details about the person involved but according to local radio station Joy FM, the third death was recorded at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

The media outfit also claims the deceased is the wife of a two-star general in the country.

The husband, according to Joy News, has also contracted the virus and is in critical condition.

They further claimed that both of them contracted the virus when they received a parcel from the United Kingdom.

Officially, Ghana has recorded 68 cases of coronavirus after 15 more persons who were mandatorily quarantined by the government tested positive.

“Overall, 30 of the 68 cases have been reported in the general population with the remaining 38 cases among persons currently under mandatory quarantine. As of 24 March, total of 1,030 persons are under mandatory quarantine; samples from 863 of them have been tested and 38 confirmed positive.”

“Great majority of the confirmed cases are Ghanaians, who returned home from affected countries. Seven (7) are of other nationalities namely: Norway, Lebanon, China and UK.

“In respect of contact tracing, a total of 829 contacts have been identified and are being tracked.

“Total of 826 contacts have been enlisted and being tracked. Nineteen (19) people have completed the 14 days of mandatory follow up.”

All travelers entering Ghana shall undergo the mandatory quarantine and compulsory testing, as directed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

Meanwhile, the whole country on Wednesday embarked on national fasting and prayers with workers praying at their work places observing social distance.