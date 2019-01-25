Ghana records 3,200 HIV infections in infants in 2017

Published on 25.01.2019 at 11h21 by APA News

Ghana recorded 3,200 new cases of HIV infections among infants across the

various regions in 2017, the Ghana AIDS Commission has disclosed.The acting Director of the Commission, Mr. Kyeremeh Atuahene, who made this

known in Accra on Thursday, said that of the 1,600,000 pregnancies for that

year, 71 percent of them tested for HIV and 67 percent received

Anti-retroviral treatment.

He made this known at the launch of the “Free-to-Shine Campaign” by the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo in Accra.

The campaign seeks to increase awareness on HIV, enhance advocacy, foster

stronger partnerships and mobilise resources towards the prevention of

mother-to-child HIV transmission in the country.

For her part, the First Lady, urged expectant mothers to take the bold

step of checking for their HIV status to help save the lives of innocent

unborn children.