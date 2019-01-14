Ghana records 5,531 fire outbreaks in 2018

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has revealed that it recorded a total of 5,531 fire cases across the country in 2018.The figure represents an increase of 17.89 percent over 4,544 fires recorded in the year 2017.

In addition, 43 people died in the 2018 fires as against 33 in the 2017 fires.

Giving an overview, the Daily Graphic reported on Monday that the acting Head of Public Relations of the GNFS, Mr. James Oheneba Yaw Kwateng, said that a total of 57 persons got injured in the fires, which caused damage to property worth GH¢36 million (about $7.34 million).

He said that 1,794 cases of the fire were domestic, 110 industrial, 540 vehicular, 120 institutional and 544 electrical, while bush fires accounted for 859, leaving 313 cases as unclassified.

Mr. Kwateng expressed concern over the use of fake electrical cables and gadgets, which resulted in overloading of sockets and caused fire incidents.