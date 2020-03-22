Ghana records first death of Coronavirus

Ghana has recorded its first Coronavirus pandemic death as a 61-year-old Lebanese male trader and resident in Kumasi is said to have an underlying health problem died in the Ashanti Region Saturday.The Ghana Health Service said the deceased reported to a health facility in Kumasi with a fever and cough with high temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius.

This was confirmed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo when he delivered a situational report on Covid-19 in the country on Saturday night. According to him the remaining 18 patients were in stable conditions.

The President further announced that the country was to observe a national day of fasting and prayers to seek the face of God in the fight against the virus which is wreaking havoc across the globe. The fasting and prayers begins on Sunday. Already all churches have been closed down.He indicated that, “whilst we continue to adhere to these measures, and ramp up our efforts to defeat this virus, I urge you all.

.“I applaud the efforts and courage of Ghanaians in the forefront of the fight against the virus, the health workers, Immigration Officials, Customs officials, Civil Aviation Officials, airport staff, port health officials, police and military personnel and other essential service providers for the yeoman’s work you are doing. Our nation is deeply in your debt,” he said.

Meanwhile, all big markets in various regions are to be fumigated on Monday as part of the measures to contain the virus while borders have been shut down effective today (Sunday)