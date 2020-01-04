Ghana redeploys CID boss

The Director General of the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has been relieved of her post in a major shakeup at the top hierarchy of Ghana’s Police Administration.Addo-Danquah has been moved to head the Police Welfare Department as the Director-General, while Commissioner of Police (COP) Isaac Ken Yeboah, who was the Director-General in charge of Administration, has been appointed to take over as the Director-General of the CID.

Addo-Danquah, who was the Deputy Director-General of CID, was appointed to head the Police CID in October 2017 in an acting capacity, following the retirement of Bright Oduro. She was in January 2018 confirmed as the substantive Director General.

On April 1, 2019, she was promoted from Deputy Commissioner of Police to Commissioner of Police.

Addo Dankwa allegedly deceived Ghanaians when she publicly announced that the four kidnapped Takoradi girls had been found and were in safe hands as doctors were giving them medical attention, looking at their bad health conditions of the girls.

She assured the parents of the girls that they would get access to the children when their health conditions improved.

She later came out to say that what she announced about the girls was a hoax. Her pronouncement about the kidnapped girls infuriated the general public who called for her head.