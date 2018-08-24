Ghana registers Passion Air for domestic operations

Ghana’s domestic flights sector is scheduled to increase in number with the announcement of the arrival of Passion Air, APA learns here Friday.PassionAir, a Ghanaian airline company, which has been registered by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) as 9G-ACA, welcomed its first aircraft, Bombardier Dash 8Q400, into the country at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Monday.

The airline has announced that it will commence flight operation at the end of August 2018, and is expected to contribute to the reduction in local aviation fares and charges.

The Commercial Manager of PassionAir, Ms. Anita Khoury, pledged to provide healthy competition for the existing airlines in the country.

The arrival of the airline is timely due to the fact that Ghana is currently surviving with only one airline, Africa World Airline, providing domestic flight services.

Mr. Kojo Asante-Kwetu, a businessman, who frequently uses local flights for his activities, said the introduction of the new airline would bring some form of relief to air transport commuters in the country.