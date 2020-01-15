Ghana: Rice millers cry for help, ghastly accident grab media headlines

An appeal from rice millers in Ghana for support and the ghastly accident in the country on Wednesday grab the headlines in the press.The Daily Graphic reports, “Rice millers cry for financial support”, saying they were not able to meet the demand for local rice during the Christmas and New Year festivities due to financial limitations.

Some of the millers the newspaper interacted with explained that the recent confidence people reposed in the locally produced rice calls for more investment in the sector to meet the demand.

Some mills, according to the newspaper, worked overnight just to meet the demands owing to the interest people have shown in the locally produced rice. They are therefore calling on the ministry to support them financially to expand their operations.

In another story, the Ghanaian Times, said that 34 persons died, while 54 others were injured in an accident involving two buses at Dompoase, near Elmina in the Central Region.