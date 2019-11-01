Ghana: Road carnage claims 1,508 lives in 9 months

About 1,508 lives have been lost to road accidents between January to September this year, APA has learnt Friday.According to available statistics, six persons died on the roads every day.

The statistics released by the Motor Traffic Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service showed that 10,197 people got injured in the 7,138 accidents as at the end of September.

The figures, however, revealed that there was a decline in the number of deaths from 1,700, while the number of accidents increased from 10,050 to 10,197.

The Daily Graphic reports on Friday that the Director General of the MTTD, Supt. Dr. Sasu Mensah, who made this known in Accra, called for more awareness on road safety to help check road carnage in the country.