Ghana road rage claimed 592 lives in 2018 – official

At least 592 Ghanaians perished in 3193 road accidents witnessed across the country over the first three months this year, a senior police official revealed.The figure is higher than in 2017 which recorded 530 cases of deaths through accidents in the same period, according to a report by the Ghanaian Times on Saturday quoting staff officer at the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service (MTTD), Supt. Adu Boahen.

He said 3343 people were injured through the same causes since the turn of the new year while 792 pedestrian knockdowns were recorded during the crashes.

The crashes involved 956 motorcycles, 2,175 commercial vehicles and 2,214 private vehicle accidents.

Over-speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, wrong overtaking, fatigue, crossing of red light and indiscipline on the part of drivers are said to be the causes.

Speaking on Friday Boahen claimed that some of the accidents were preventable if drivers had adhered to simple road regulations.

According to him, Greater Accra Region recorded the highest figure of 1,323 while Upper West Region witnessed the lowest of 41 road accidents.

In spite of the stringent measures put in place by the police, road safety commission and others to reduce road accidents, the menace has been increasing from year to year, with fatal consequences for Ghanaians.