Ghana rubbishes reports of president’s illness

The Ghanaian presidency has refuted claims from some quarters suggesting that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo had been sick and was rushed to the Nyaho Clinic in Accra on Friday.The Daily Guide newspaper on Saturday referred to a video purportedly showing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as seriously sick and being taken to the Nyaho Clinic in the Airport Residential Area of the Ghanaian capital.

Footage of what looks like the president’s convoy entering the clinic went viral on social media.

The Director of Communication at Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin put out a statement on his Facebook page virtually refuting the claim adding that he did not understand where such vile story was coming from.

Some few hours later the President was seen off by his Vice President Mahmudu Bawumia at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on his way to Niamey, Niger to attend an ECOWAS summit.

A political and governance expert, Abraham Awotwe commenting on the claim described it as a game.

He predicted that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will witness more of such claims in the lead up to the 2020 general election.