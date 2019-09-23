Ghana: Security agents arrest medical doctor, blacksmith for alleged gun, bomb manufacturing

A swoop by combined security agencies at Citadel Medical facility in Alajo, a suburb of Accra, led to the arrest of Dr. Fred MacPalm and an alleged blacksmith accomplice, who were found to be manufacturing guns and bombs, state-owned Daily Graphic reports on Monday.According to that newspaper report, security agencies have been monitoring the facility for over one year now and moved in on Friday at about 4pm local time where the medical director of the hospital was arrested. The identity of the blacksmith has not been disclosed.

The Daily Graphic’s sources indicated that Dr. MacPalm was believed to have a strong link with terrorist organization and that intelligence gathered by security agencies revealed that the medical doctor imported heavy duty, state-of-art gun and bomb manufacturing equipment and explosives into the country which were used for the production of the weapons.

The operation, according to the newspaper led to the seizure of all mobile phones of the nurses working at the facility as well as patients and staff before the search was conducted where guns, ammunition and bombs were found in the facility.

Dr. MacPalm was handcuffed and sent to the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) cell pending further investigation to arrest other accomplices.