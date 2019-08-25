Ghana: Shocking upsets in opposition NDC primaries

Published on 25.08.2019 at 16h21 by APA News

Ghana’s main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) voted on Saturday to elect candidates for the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections with shocking results.Ace Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo was elected a candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in Accra to contest on the ticket of the opposition NDC in next year’s election.

Ayawaso West Wuogon grabbed media attention and caught the eye of the international community during a bloody bye-election in 2018.

Dumelo was hailed by his supporters while the police formed a circle around him to prevent enthusiastic fans from getting closer to him.

An actress and former deputy minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ms Dzifa Gomeshi emerged winner at Keta Constituency in the Volta Region to contest for parliament in 2020.

However one of the revelations of Saturday’s primaries was Superintendent Peter Lanchene Tuubo, a former Executive Secretary to the immediate past Inspector General of Police, David Asante Apeatu.

Tuubo unexpectedly beat the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Wa West, Mr. Joseph Yieleh Chere to the chagrin of political pundits.

The controversial police officer who resigned from his post to contest the primaries polled 755 as against 317 collected by Chere.

The defeated incumbent is a veteran politician and former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.

He resigned in May this year.

Supt Peter Lanchene Tuubo is fondly remembered for his sensational speech criticising corruption within the police and how the public perceives personnel of the service.

His speech went viral on social media.