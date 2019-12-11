Ghana: Sim box fraud, arrest of robbery gangs grab headlines

Published on 11.12.2019 at 13h21 by APA News

The Ghanaian press on Wednesday focuses on sim box fraud losses to

the state and the arrest of two robbery gangs by the police.The Daily Graphic said that the state is losing about Gh¢3 million

($545,545.55) monthly in revenue to sim box fraud.

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications is reported to have stated that the

amount was lost owing to diversion of foreign calls into local ones through illegal

means.

The fraud is normally perpetrated by Ghanaians and international allies who route

international calls and internet connectivity though local calls to attract local

charges.

The Ghanaian Times, for its part, says the Ghana Police Service has arrested to

suspected armed robbery gangs in Accra and Nsawam respectively in separate

special operations.

The robbers numbering 10 in all, were found with AK 47 assault rifles, pistol, pump

action guns, live cartridges and some dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

The Ghanaian Times, in another development, said the National Labour Commission

has directed striking public teachers to return to the classrooms and teach because

they were engaging in an illegal act.

The Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Andy Kwabena Asamoah, who made the call,

said the strike was in contravention of the labour laws of Ghana and urged the

teachers to stop the strike.