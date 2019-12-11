Ghana: Sim box fraud, arrest of robbery gangs grab headlines

The Ghanaian press on Wednesday focuses on sim box fraud losses to
the state and the arrest of two robbery gangs by the police.The Daily Graphic said that the state is losing about Gh¢3 million
($545,545.55) monthly in revenue to sim box fraud.
The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications is reported to have stated that the
amount was lost owing to diversion of foreign calls into local ones through illegal
means.
The fraud is normally perpetrated by Ghanaians and international allies who route
international calls and internet connectivity though local calls to attract local
charges.
The Ghanaian Times, for its part, says the Ghana Police Service has arrested to
suspected armed robbery gangs in Accra and Nsawam respectively in separate
special operations.
The robbers numbering 10 in all, were found with AK 47 assault rifles, pistol, pump
action guns, live cartridges and some dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.
The Ghanaian Times, in another development, said the National Labour Commission
has directed striking public teachers to return to the classrooms and teach because
they were engaging in an illegal act.
The Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Andy Kwabena Asamoah, who made the call,
said the strike was in contravention of the labour laws of Ghana and urged the
teachers to stop the strike.