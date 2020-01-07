Ghana: Six political parties move against compilation of new voters register for 2020 elections

Six opposition political parties in Ghana have vehemently rejected the decision of the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile a new voters register ahead of the 2020 general elections scheduled for December, APA has learnt here Tuesday.The parties include the National Democratic Congress (NDC), People’s National Convention (PNC), All People’s Congress and (APC), United Front Party (UFP).

Others are, Eagle Party (EP) and the United Progressive Party (UPP).

The parties claimed that the move by the EC was not only a drain on the national coffers, but also a threat to peaceful elections.

The six parties have formed what they termed as Interparty Resistance Against the New Voters Register (IPRAN) and they have threatened to embark on massive demonstrations across the length and breadth of the country to back their demand.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Monday, the leader of the APC, Hassan Ayariga, accused the EC of acting in bad faith and lack of transparency by proceeding with the procurement process for the new voters register without necessary consultation and engagement with key stakeholders.

Ayariga pointed out that peaceful and successful elections depend on the involvement of all key stakeholders and sideling major players would not augur well for peaceful elections.

In a sharp response, the Senior Minister, Mr. Yaw Osafo Marfo, urged Ghanaians to ignore the agitations of the six parties and go to the registration centres to register when EC opens registration in April so that they could vote to retain incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo in power.