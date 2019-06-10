Ghana: Soccer fans sad over Black Stars defeat by Namibia

Some soccer fans in Accra on Monday expressed their displeasure at the 1-0 loss by the Black Stars to

the Brave Warriors of Namibia in pre-ACFON game at Dubai on Sunday.The Black Stars are in Abu Dhabi to prepare towards the Nations Cup with a view to winning the trophy for the fifth

time, since becoming the first African team to win the trophy four times in 1982.

The only goal of the game was scored by Manfred Starke, who capitalised on a goal keeping error to put his side ahead

and eventually won the match.

Although the Stars got an opportunity to equalise through a penalty, Mubarak Wakaso, a returnee forward, wasted the

chance, giving an indication that the odds were against them.

The match was used by Coach Appiah to assess his team ahead of the tournament, scheduled for Egypt this month,

where Ghana seeks to take the cup for the fifth time.