Ghana solicits Botswana’s support for its bid to host AfCFTA Secretariat

A Ghanaian delegation is in Gaborone to soliciting the support of Botswana in the West African country’s bid to host the secretariat of the continental free trade initiative, APA learned here Thursday.The request to host the secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) was made on Thursday by the delegation led by former Ghanaian Foreign Affairs Minister Hackman Owusu-Agyeman.

The delegation, which paid a courtesy call on President Mokgweetsi Masisi in Gaborone, said Ghana is committed so much to Africa’s unity that it deserves to host a continental initiative like AfCFTA.

On the other hand, Botswana is banking on the support of Ghana for her candidate for the position of World Health Organisation Regional Director for Africa.

The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1966 and continue to enjoy cordial relations.

The area of cooperation between the two countries include in mining, education, health, tourism, trade and industry, defence and security, and agriculture.