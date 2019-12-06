Ghana, South Africa seal deal on deepening relations

Ghana and South Africa have signed a Binational Commission Agreements and a joint communique during the one-day working visit to Ghana by the South African President, Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa, aimed at deepening existing relations.The agreements are expected to make the relationship between the two African countries more intimate, provide strategic partnerships and pave the way for more deliverables across a number of sectors.

According to Daily Graphic report on Friday, the agreements were signed at the Jubilee House, the seat government in Accra by Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Mrs. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, and the South African Foreign Minister, Naledi Pandor, which was witnessed by the two leaders on Friday.

The reports added that the two leader held a press conference and spoke on a number of issues, including how they intended deepening the relationship and support each other at the continental and global levels.

President Ramaphosa used the occasion to tell Ghanaians that his country was putting in place mechanisms to address the challenge of xenophobia by raising awareness and consciousness of his countrymen and women about how best they should relate to people from other countries.

He expressed regret about the xenophobic incident that occurred early this year, which he noted led to loss of lives and destruction of properties, adding that the crime was perpetrated by some minority in South Africa and that some of the acts were done with criminal intent.

President Ramaphosa’s visit comes weeks after Ghana and South Africa agreed to waive visa acquisition for their nationals.