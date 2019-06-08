Ghana: Special Prosecutor denies prosecuting MPs

Ghana’s Special Prosecutor, Mr. Martin Amidu has denied having a ‘tall list’ of legislators especially those in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for prosecution.Reacting to media reports on Friday that speculated he has listed some legislators for possible prosecution, Amidu explained that he had not lined up any member of parliament from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and NDC for possible prosecution for corruption and other offenses.

In a statement, he said his reaction was based on alleged comment made by the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu on radio that Amidu’s office had lined up some legislators for prosecution on corruption.

The Special Prosecutor has come under severe criticisms from the general public for sleeping on his job following his appointment about two years ago.