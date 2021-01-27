Ghana: State funeral underway for late Rawlings

A funeral ceremony for the late Ghanaian president, Jerry John Rawlings has been underway at Accra’s Black Star Square before his burial later on Thursday.In the presence of current president Nana Akufo-Addo, the state funeral services have been marked by hymns, martial music and speeches by Ghanaian notables paying homage to Mr Rawlings who died last November at the age of 73.

His body held in a coffin draped in the national colours has been lying in state since Monday.

Rawlings ruled Ghana from 1981 to 2000 as military leader but later as civilian president when his country embraced democracy in the early 1990s.

He is survived by his wife Nana Ageyman Rawlings and several children.

