International › APA

Happening now

Ghana: State funeral underway for late Rawlings

Published on 27.01.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

A funeral ceremony for the late Ghanaian president, Jerry John Rawlings has been underway at Accra’s Black Star Square before his burial later on Thursday.In the presence of current president Nana Akufo-Addo, the state funeral services have been marked by hymns, martial music and speeches by Ghanaian notables paying homage to Mr Rawlings who died last November at the age of 73.

His body held in a coffin draped in the national colours has been lying in state since Monday.

Rawlings ruled Ghana from 1981 to 2000 as military leader but later as civilian president when his country embraced democracy in the early 1990s.

He is survived by his wife Nana Ageyman Rawlings  and several children.

Developing story   

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top