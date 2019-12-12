Ghana: Striking teachers call off strike

The striking Ghanaian teachers have called off the strike, which began on Monday to demand for the payment of their salary arrears from 2012 to 2016.“We hereby wish to inform all our members to call off the nationwide strike action forthwith,” a statement issued on Thursday by the leadership of the three unions, said.

The latest decision followed Wednesday’s interim injunction secured against the teachers by the National Labour Commission, which described the strike as illegal.

The leadership of Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT, National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers –Ghana, had previously expressed their unwillingness to suspend the strike, but had made a U-turn Thursday, stating it was based on the advice of their lawyers.

“This decision of the three teacher unions was arrived at on the advice of our lawyers in consequence to the court order dated Wednesday, December 11, 2019 and as law abiding citizens, we do so forthwith,” the statement signed by General Secretary of GNAT Thomas T. Musah, continued.

Despite calling of the strike, the teacher unions say they have directed their lawyers to obtain copies of the court order and advise them “appropriately” on the way forward.

The payment of the salary arrears took political twist the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, blamed the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, for leaving such arrears unpaid while in government between 2012 and 2016.