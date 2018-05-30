Ghana stun Japan in football friendly

Soccer fans in Accra on Wednesday were thrilled by news that the Ghana Black Stars had defeated Japan 2-0 in the first of their two international friendlies lined up by Coach Kwesi Appiah.One goal in each half was enough to defeat the Japanese, which reports say used the match as a warm up ahead of next month’s World Cup in Russia.

Ghana on the other hand used the match as a warm up for their 2019 African Nations Cup qualifiers, after failing to reach football’s elite competition for the first time in twelve year.

Ghana’s Thomas Partey put the Stars ahead in the ninth minute while Emmanuel Boateng converted a penalty in the 51st minute to extend their advantage over the Asian side.

Ghana has played six (6) friendlies with Japan, wining two (2) and losing four (4).

After the match, many callers to radio station programmes, praised Coach Appiah, for being brave by selecting a different bunch of players in the stead of the regular ones.