Ghana: Suspected armed robbers kill Parliamentarian in central region

A member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Mr. Ekow Kwansah Hayford, was reportedly shot dead by suspected armed robbers in the early hours of Friday, October 9, 2020.The 49-year-old lawmaker was shot by unknown assailants, while returning from a campaign tour on the Nkusukum Mankessim-Abeadze Duadze road in the Central Region at about 1am on Friday.

The Mankessim Divisional Police Commander, Mr. Owoahene Acheampong, who confirmed the incident to the Graphic, said the police were still gathering information as part of investigations and that the body has been deposited at the Saltpond mortuary.

The local media report quoted an eyewitness as saying that the suspected robbers stopped the MP’s vehicle with others which had joined him on the campaign tour, but the lawmaker’s driver attempted to drive through and was reportedly shot and he lost control of the vehicle.

The report added they were all ordered out of the vehicles and the Parliamentarian reportedly shot after introducing himself when the suspected robbers asked which of them was Ekow Kwansah, the eyewitness said.

Reacting to the news of the death of the lawmaker, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said that the police should bring the killers of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah Hayford to book.

President Akufo Addo recalled that his last encounter with the lawmaker was on June 30, 2020, when he commissioned a water supply project at Anomansa, in his constituency and that Ekow Quansah was very much appreciated and loved by his constituents, and “I expect the police to bring the perpetrators of this gruesome, cruel act to book as soon as possible”.

