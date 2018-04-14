Ghana: Suspended deputy minister denies wrongdoing

Ghana’s suspended Deputy Sports Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide has broken his silence over a visa racketeering scandal involving the country’s contingent to the Commonwealth Games in Australia, denying any wrongdoing.Hadzide and some other key figures at the National Sports Authority and the Ghana Olympic Committee were suspended by President Nana Akufo Addo on Wednesday after they were fingered in visa racketeering regarding attendees of the Commonwealth Games.

It follows an intense debate as to why 60 Ghanaians were deported from Australia where the 2018 Commonwealth Games are taking place.

Reports had claimed that those deported entered Australia under a false pretext of being journalists covering the Games.

Speaking at Asempa FM in Accra on Friday, Hadzide said investigations currently underway would exonerate him of all the allegations.

“My understanding of the preliminary investigations means that I have done wrong”, Mr Hadzide said, suggesting that his accusers are prejudging him before the probe is concluded.

On the ‘fake journalists’ saga, he maintained he was never aware that some journalists had applied to cover Ghana’s participation in the Games or how they managed to reach Australia.

Some Ghanaians have called for a bi-partisan committee to investigate the scandal to unravel those behind it.