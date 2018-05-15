Ghana targets over 1m tonnes of cocoa this year

The Ghana Cocoa Board says it has a target of producing over one million tonnes of cocoa for the 2018/2019 crop season, APA learns here Tuesday.The Brong Ahafo Regional Manager of the Cocoa Health and Extension Division, Dr. Emmanuel Nii Tackie-Otoo, said that various programmes put in place such as the pollination and pruning exercises, aimed at boosting crop yields, were giving positive signals.

The Daily Graphic reports that Dr. Tackie-Otoo made this known when he inspected a 5.7 hectares farm belonging to the paramount chief of Bechem Traditional Area in the Brong Ahafo, Nana Fosu Gyeabour Akoto II.

“With the intervention of the pollination exercise, some of the beneficiaries, who were harvesting three bags per 0.41 hectares are now harvesting between 12 bags and 15 bags per 0.41 hectares,” he said.

Ghana is one of the leading world producers of cocoa, trailing Ivory Coast in world ranking.