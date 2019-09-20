Ghana: Termination of diamond mine contract, abandonment of hospitals grab media spot

The Ghanaian press on Friday reported the termination of diamond mine contract by the government and the reaction of the minister to the issue of abandonment of hospitals by the government.The Daily Graphic reporting on the termination of the diamond mine contract said that the government has abrogated the contract awarded to Great Consolidated Diamonds Ghana Limited in 2011 to mine diamonds at Akwatia in the Eastern Region of Ghana for breach of contract.

According to the newspaper, the decision was taken as result of the inability of the company to fulfil its core mandate of paying $17 million to the Divestiture Implementation Committee as well as refurbishing the country’s only diamond mining company to enhance production.

The Ghanaian Times on the other hand, said the Minister of Health, Mr. Kwaku Agyeman Manu, has dispelled the assertion by the opposition party that the government has abandoned hospital projects left behind by the former president, John Dramani Mahama’s administration.

Mr. Agyeman Manu contended that the ruling government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) should be commended for the efforts the government had made to ensure that most of the projects were completed.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s government has come under heavy criticism for not continuing the projects started by the former government President Mahama to the detriment of the populace.