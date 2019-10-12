Ghana: Thousands walk for breast cancer awareness campaign

Thousands of people from all walks of life on Saturday defied heavy downpour to participate in the breast cancer awareness campaign in Cape Coast, the former colonial capital of Ghana.An estimated 15,000 people according to the organisers drawn from Senior High Schools in Cape Coast and its environs, civil servants, youth clubs and traditional rulers among others gathered at the famous Victoria Park and walked through some approved principals streets to the Swido Park where they were addressed by dignitaries.

School cadets from Mfantseman Girls, Mfantsipim Boys School, St Augustine’s College, Wesley Girls High School, Oguaa Secondary and Technical Senior High School as well as Samo High School displayed their military prowess to the participants while it was raining heavily.

The crowd went wild when local highlife musician, Akosua Agyapong treated them with some of her local songs. Earlier, police gospel musician, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kofi Sarpong energized the crowd with his gospel songs. The crowd went extra wild when Okotoperry, a local rapper from Cape Coast mounted the stage. The students moved rhythmically with his songs adding more flavor to the campaign.

Survivors of breast cancer also took centre stage to create more awareness telling people that breast cancer could be treated when detected early. Madam Sarfowa, president of the survivors association, said breast cancer does not affect women alone but it also attacks men that is why we should all be concerned about the disease.

Speaking at the function, Dr Beatrice Wiafe, a breast cancer expert and president of the Breast Cancer International, Ghana described the walk as a huge success judging from how people defied rains to attend awareness campaign.

Dr.Wiafe said breast cancer is curable when detected early and urged people to check their breast regularly so as to prevent the disease from killing people in the country. She contended that her association was determined to make Ghana breast cancer free country in the world.

The Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Imane Quaadil called for collaboration between Ghana and Morocco to fight against the disease which is killing young people.

The theme for the walk was “early detection best for protection” was inscribed in all the t-shirts wore by the participants.