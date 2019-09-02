Ghana: Three arrested for alleged shipment of arms

Three men have been arrested for alleged involvement in the shipment of
59 AK-47 assault rifles from Accra to Walewale in the North East Region of
Ghana.According to reports by Joy Fm on Monday, the suspects were arrested at the
weekend at Nsakina near Ablekuma in the Greater Accra Region.
The reports added that the suspects are part of a high network of syndicates that
buy weapons and send them to the North of Ghana.
The operations of the syndicates were uncovered by the personnel from the
counter-terrorism unit of the Ghana Police Service, following weeks of intelligence
gathering and monitoring.
The heavily armed operations squad, numbering 10, laid siege at a house in the
community, while some men negotiated the sale of an AK-47 assault rifle in that
facility.
The Director of Operations at the Accra Region Police Command, ACP Kwesi Ofori,
Who confirmed the operation, said investigators were keeping an open mind and
would follow all credible leads to bring down the syndicate.
The counter-terrorism squad initially arrested four persons, but it is currently
focusing on two, who are said to be key members of a very dangerous arms
smuggling syndicate.
The members of the syndicate have already bought and sent 59 AK-47 riffles to
Walewale, a part of the country which has seen violent conflicts in the past that left
many persons dead and properties destroyed.
Meanwhile, the police have declined to give the names of the suspects as
investigations are still being carried out on the matter.