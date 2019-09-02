Ghana: Three arrested for alleged shipment of arms

Published on 02.09.2019 at 13h21 by APA News

Three men have been arrested for alleged involvement in the shipment of

59 AK-47 assault rifles from Accra to Walewale in the North East Region of

Ghana.According to reports by Joy Fm on Monday, the suspects were arrested at the

weekend at Nsakina near Ablekuma in the Greater Accra Region.

The reports added that the suspects are part of a high network of syndicates that

buy weapons and send them to the North of Ghana.

The operations of the syndicates were uncovered by the personnel from the

counter-terrorism unit of the Ghana Police Service, following weeks of intelligence

gathering and monitoring.

The heavily armed operations squad, numbering 10, laid siege at a house in the

community, while some men negotiated the sale of an AK-47 assault rifle in that

facility.

The Director of Operations at the Accra Region Police Command, ACP Kwesi Ofori,

Who confirmed the operation, said investigators were keeping an open mind and

would follow all credible leads to bring down the syndicate.

The counter-terrorism squad initially arrested four persons, but it is currently

focusing on two, who are said to be key members of a very dangerous arms

smuggling syndicate.

The members of the syndicate have already bought and sent 59 AK-47 riffles to

Walewale, a part of the country which has seen violent conflicts in the past that left

many persons dead and properties destroyed.

Meanwhile, the police have declined to give the names of the suspects as

investigations are still being carried out on the matter.