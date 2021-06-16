Ghana to boost private investment to achieve Sustainable Development Goals

The World Economic Forum, in partnership with the Government of Ghana, is launching the first Country Financing Roadmap, CFR, for SDGs initiative in Africa.The CFR is a country-led initiative – in collaboration with the Sustainable Development Investment Partnership, a joint initiative between the World Economic Forum and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) – with concrete solutions to drive greater private sector participation in financing the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

Ghana, one of Africa’s leading and most stable economies, faces a number of barriers to meet its SDGs, a situation exacerbated by the extended COVID-19 crisis. The total costs required to achieve the SDGs in Ghana is estimated at $522.3 billion by the end of 2030, averaging around $52.2 billion a year. The current SDG financing gap for the next 10 years is $431.6 billion, with $43 billion just for 2021.

The CFR presents a set of country-led plans to encourage greater financing at scale, especially private-sector participation, to meet the SDGs by 2030. The CFR has focused on financing sustainable infrastructure, a key indicator and driver of economic growth and development, which often hampers the ability of a country to attract sizeable investment if left behind, according to the World Bank.

The CFR also focuses on the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector as it represents about 85% of business within the private sector and contributes to 70% of GDP, according to the report.

The statement released by the World Economic Forum on Tuesday said that the actions and innovations highlighted by the Ghana CFR were formulated via a multistakeholder process consulting over 50 institutions. They are part of Ghana’s plan to create conditions for the private

“Ghana has long been committed to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” said Børge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum.

“We hope this report will help attract more private capital for sustainable investment opportunities in emerging markets and look forward to continuing to work together.”

“I am delighted that, in partnership with the World Economic Forum, we have produced the Ghana Country Financing Roadmap (CFR) for the SDGs,” said Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana. “It will provide us with a clear indication of the resources required to bridge the SDGs financing gap, and the levels of ambition we need to achieve success in our objectives.”

The report is released in parallel with the World Economic Forum Special Dialogue with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo where he addressed Ghana’s strategic priorities post COVID-19 as the country hosts the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat and seeks to create a prosperous environment in neighbouring countries and the West African sub-Saharan region.

Ghana is the first country in which the CFR was released. It is piloting the initiative which will serve as a blueprint for other countries. This effort is funded and supported by the European Commission and the Danish International Development Agency.