Ghana to build 60,000 capacity stadium

Ghana’s Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Perry Okudzato has announced that Ghana is preparing feverishly to construct an ultra-modern Olympic Stadium with a capacity of 60,000 to host the 2023 prestigious All African Games.According to the Minister, a committee has been set up at the cabinet level to superintend the project to ensure that Ghana is able to put the entire infrastructure in place before the commencement of the games in 2023.

He added that the Architectural and Engineering Services Corporation (AESC) has been contracted to estimate the cost of the stadium adding that other stadia like the Essipon in the Western Region, Baba Yara in Ashanti Region and Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale would be rehabilitated and that AESC has been tasked to estimate the cost of these sports facilities.

Perry Okudzato disclosed this on the floor of Parliament House in Accra on Friday.

Ghana as a football nation has no stadium which has 60,000 capacity. Baba Yara and Accra Sports Stadium all have up to 40,000 capacity therefore the intention of the government to put an Olympic stadium with 60,000 capacity is welcome news for sports enthusiasts in the country.